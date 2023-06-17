Dennis Cirkin says he wants to reach 'new heights' at Sunderland after agreeing a new long-term deal at the club.

Cirkin was coming into the last year of his contract after two hugely impressive campaigns at the Stadium of Light, and has now committed his future on Wearside until the summer of 2026.

It serves a major boost to the Black Cats as they look to build their squad for the upcoming Championship campaign, and Cirkin says he is 'delighted' to be staying.

The defender suffered some injury frustration over the course of last season but still managed to contribute five crucial goals over 28 appearances across all competitions, and will be an integral part of Tony Mowbray's squad next season.

Cirkin joins Trai Hume in committing his long-term future to the club, with the Northern Irishman previously extending his deal to 2026.

“It’s such a good feeling and I really am delighted to commit my future to the Club," Cirkin said.

"This is one of the best places to be for young players at the moment and we showed that last year – I’m really enjoying it, so I think this is the perfect place for me.

"We got into the Play-Offs last season, which was incredible, and as players, staff and fans, we should all be excited for what’s ahead. I really want to kick on next season and reach new heights.”