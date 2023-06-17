News you can trust since 1873
Kristjaan Speakman reacts as Dennis Cirkin hands Sunderland AFC major contract boost

Sunderland have secured Dennis Cirkin to a new, long-term contract

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 17th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland have been handed a major boost after Dennis Cirkin agreed a new long-term deal at the club.

Cirkin, who has made huge progress in his first two seasons on Wearside, was heading into his final year of his contract and would have been of significant interest to other clubs.

He has instead put pen-to-paper on a new contract that will run until the summer of 2026, and Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said the club were 'delighted' with the development.

Cirkin suffered some injury frustration over the course of the last campaign but still managed to contribute five goals over 28 appearances, including a memorable brace away at West Bromwich Albion.

"Dennis has a huge future in front of him and we’re delighted that he’s committed his future to Sunderland AFC," Speakman said.

"Although he was really unfortunate with the nature of the injuries that kept him out of the team at times last season, we saw the progress he’s made towards the end of the campaign and he demonstrated his quality in a Championship environment. 

"He’s played an integral part in our success over the last two seasons and will be equally important to our future.”

Cirkin missed the play-off campaign through injury but Sunderland are hopeful that he will be back to play a major part next season as they look to build on that sixth-place finish.

He has joined fellow defender Trai Hume in agreeing a new long-term deal this summer, in two major boosts to Sunderland as they build their squad in the hope of achieving long-term success.