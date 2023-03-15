News you can trust since 1873
Manchester United duo urged to follow Sunderland star plus pundit delivers revealing Sheffield United prediction

Manchester United loanee Amad has been a shining star for Sunderland this season.

By Richard Mennear
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:01 GMT- 1 min read

And his fellow United youngsters have been urged to follow his lead and head out on loan next season.

Former Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre believes Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga would benefit from a loan move.

“When you go on loan, you have to make it count," he told bettingexpert.com.

Amad in action for Sunderland.
"So for Pellistri and Elanga, it’s about making the right choice, the right manager, because I think there will be several options. Right now yeah, the game time is limited so a loan option is a good one.

“So it’s important that they make it count when they go on loan and play as much as possible to progress and have a go at starting the following season. They need to have a successful loan like Amad Diallo has been having.”

Pundit delivers Sheffield United verdict

Sunderland host Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light tonight in the Championship.

Ahead of the game, EFL expert David Prutton wrote on his Sky Sports prediction column: "That was a big, and unexpected, win for Sunderland on Sunday. To come off the back of three straight defeats - and that mauling against Stoke - and win at Norwich was some result as we head into the business end of the season.

"Sheffield United will be a bit on edge and need a win here regardless of what Middlesbrough do because that gap has closed big time. With that bit of pressure, they could slip up again. Score draw."

