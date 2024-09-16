Manager 'delighted' that Sunderland transfer swoop for 'offensive weapon' collapsed this summer
SM Caen manager Nicolas Seube has admitted that he is “delighted” star striker Alexandre Mendy saw a summer move to Sunderland blocked by the French outfit’s new ownership.
In one of the transfer sagas of the window, Mendy was repeatedly linked with a switch to Wearside, with the 30-year-old making no secret of his desire to join Regis Le Bris’ side. In an in-depth interview with SportaCaen.fr, the player said: “I am waiting. With my family, we have planned. It is especially hard for my loved ones. We live in boxes. My head is in Sunderland. I do not see myself cheating while I have never cheated for the club. I have always given everything. I would like us to sit down around a table and find the best solution. The best solution for everyone is for me to go to Sunderland.”
But having been bought out by a consortium fronted by Real Madrid icon Kylian Mbappe, Caen dug their heels in, and ultimately prevented Mendy from leaving for Sunderland. Since then, the Guinea-Bissau international, who had been training on his own in Normandy, has been reintegrated into Seube’s squad, and made a 25-minute cameo in Caen’s last outing prior to the international break.
Next up for Mendy and his teammates is a clash with Grenoble Foot 38 on Monday evening, speaking ahead of that match, Seube has expressed his satisfaction at still having last season’s top scorer on the books.
He said: “I’m happy that management succeeded. When we keep such an offensive weapon, the coach that I am is obviously delighted. When we keep the strong elements of the team, it reassures everyone. I’ve been in the players’ shoes, I really know what we’re talking about.
“When we lost Andy Delort [in the summer of 2016] and found ourselves without a centre forward for an entire preparation, we wondered how we were going to score goals, before the arrival of Ivan [Santini]. The players are not crazy, they know that they need strength to win matches.”
Ouest-France, who ran Seube’s quotes, go on to state that Caen’s success in Ligue 2 this season will “depend entirely” on Mendy. The forward registered 22 goals and an assist across 37 appearances last term.
