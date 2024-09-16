Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland were repeatedly linked with Alexandre Mendy over the summer.

SM Caen manager Nicolas Seube has admitted that he is “delighted” star striker Alexandre Mendy saw a summer move to Sunderland blocked by the French outfit’s new ownership.

In one of the transfer sagas of the window, Mendy was repeatedly linked with a switch to Wearside, with the 30-year-old making no secret of his desire to join Regis Le Bris’ side. In an in-depth interview with SportaCaen.fr, the player said: “I am waiting. With my family, we have planned. It is especially hard for my loved ones. We live in boxes. My head is in Sunderland. I do not see myself cheating while I have never cheated for the club. I have always given everything. I would like us to sit down around a table and find the best solution. The best solution for everyone is for me to go to Sunderland.”

But having been bought out by a consortium fronted by Real Madrid icon Kylian Mbappe, Caen dug their heels in, and ultimately prevented Mendy from leaving for Sunderland. Since then, the Guinea-Bissau international, who had been training on his own in Normandy, has been reintegrated into Seube’s squad, and made a 25-minute cameo in Caen’s last outing prior to the international break.

Next up for Mendy and his teammates is a clash with Grenoble Foot 38 on Monday evening, speaking ahead of that match, Seube has expressed his satisfaction at still having last season’s top scorer on the books.

He said: “I’m happy that management succeeded. When we keep such an offensive weapon, the coach that I am is obviously delighted. When we keep the strong elements of the team, it reassures everyone. I’ve been in the players’ shoes, I really know what we’re talking about.

“When we lost Andy Delort [in the summer of 2016] and found ourselves without a centre forward for an entire preparation, we wondered how we were going to score goals, before the arrival of Ivan [Santini]. The players are not crazy, they know that they need strength to win matches.”

Ouest-France, who ran Seube’s quotes, go on to state that Caen’s success in Ligue 2 this season will “depend entirely” on Mendy. The forward registered 22 goals and an assist across 37 appearances last term.