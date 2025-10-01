Sunderland are looking to continue their impressive start to the season against Manchester United this weekend

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amad is set to face his Sunderland this weekend after Manchester United confirmed that he has now returned to training.

The former Sunderland loanee was absent as Ruben Amorim's side fell to a 3-1 defeat at Brentford last weekend, with the head coach confirming in his pre-match press conference that the 23-year-old had been given compassionate leave due to a bereavement in his family. In a statement on Wednesday, the club confirmed that he was now back in training and is as such expected to be available for this weekend's game at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will be joined in the squad by experienced midfielder Casemiro, who is available again after serving a one-match suspension for picking up a red card in the 2-1 win over Chelsea a week previous. Full back Tyrell Malacia has also returned to senior training this week, and could be in contention to make his first appearance of the campaign. Malacia was not part of the senior group in pre season having been expected to depart the club in the summer transfer window, but is now under consideration for selection by Amorim.

As expected, Noussair Mazraoui and Lisandro Martinez are not in full training. Mazraoui is expected to be absent until after the international break while Martinez is recovering from a long-term knee injury.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Manchester United's team news update ahead of Sunderland clash in full

A statement from Manchester United said: "Two Manchester United players returned to first-team training on Wednesday, ahead of our Saturday afternoon Premier League fixture against Sunderland. After a short absence due to a family bereavement, Amad has been welcomed back into the group. The Ivorian winger had been involved in our opening six games of the season, starting five, but missed last weekend’s trip to Brentford, where the Reds were beaten 3-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining the situation prior to the loss, Ruben Amorim explained that “someone in his family passed away, so we are giving all the support to Amad. We understood it was important to him to have his time. We are here for him.”

Amad is now back training and working hard to prepare for the weekend’s game, where United seek an immediate response to defeat when we welcome his former club, Sunderland, to Old Trafford. Also part of the main training group again was Tyrell Malacia.

Noussair Mazraoui remained absent, having been ruled out until the October international break, which begins next week. As well as Amad, United will have Casemiro available for selection again, after he missed the Brentford visit through a one-game suspension. Long-term absentee Lisandro Martinez was not with the group, as he continues to strive to build fitness ahead of his keenly awaited comeback.

Your next Sunderland read: Gus Poyet reveals his one slight Sunderland worry in verdict on Premier League start