Sunderland have taken eleven points from their first six Premier League fixtures

Former Sunderland boss Gus Poyet says he is delighted with the club's start to the Premier League campaign, praising the club's recruitment in identifying players who have bought into the ethos of the team from last season.

Poyet says his one concern is whether some of those new recruits will find it easy to maintain their current levels of performance when the adrenaline of their introduction to Premier League football drops, but is thrilled with the progress of his former club more generally.

"I couldn't really decide whether the idea of buying so many players was the correct one," Poyet told The Echo via Casino.org, known for helping Brits find reliable online casinos.

"But I knew they needed something different because what they did was incredible, amazing. I don't think they had the best squad and I could give you five or six teams that I think had better squads. But Sunderland a system, the manager was outstanding and found something with the players, a way of winning. When they went up I thought, 'I can't see this team in the Premier League'. With all respect to the players, that was my first reaction, just because of the gap.

“What they've done very well, and I have to really congratulate them for this, is the characteristics of the players. That's the most important thing. Not the names, not the fees, the characteristics. Why they went out and signed the players [for what they could bring], having a player on the bench who can do similar - every player who went into Sunderland had an idea of what the manager was looking for to improve the squad. Then it's, can they gel and quickly? You never know.

“The first games, you get that little bit extra. Now, with my experience, you have to be careful when the adrenaline of the new players drop. You have to be careful of that. You go into a new team, a new league, you want to show everything and then naturally there is a moment when the adrenaline drops a bit. If it happens to too many players at the same time, it can be a problem. So the mix of the players who have experience in England and those that don't is going to be very important. But this is the only thing I worry about. The rest? I'm super, super happy."

What has impressed Gus Poyet about Sunderland so far this season

While acknowledging that the fixture list had played a small part in Sunderland's very impressive start, Poyet also praised the club's pragmatism in avoiding the mistakes that other promoted clubs have made in recent times.

"I've said it before but I watched Burnley when they were promoted under Vincent Kompany and I thought, 'wow, impressive'," he said.

"No big [name] players but the understanding of football and how they played... and then they tried to play the same way with similar players but in the Premier League, no chance. The players are all big, powerful, technically good. So this was my worry for Sunderland, they had to change something. So when I saw the first game against West Ham I was delighted, very intelligent. Most of the time, most of us criticise the people in charge so let's say well done.

"They have identified the right players and got across in pre-season what they need from them. We say in football that if you sign five, four need to start right now. There is no tomorrow because if you miss two of the five, you have problems. Also I think that they were able to take that finish of the season, that atmosphere, into the first few games. They were able to keep that camaraderie. Now as I've said, the challenge is to keep that momentum when the adrenaline goes down. And also, you need to be lucky with the fixtures. If you get the big ones first, it's hard. I'm delighted."