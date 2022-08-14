Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rangers stopper had just headed home a dramatic equaliser in stoppage-time after coming up for a corner and drawing the score level at 2-2.

But as his team-mates tried to pile on top of him amid the celebrations, Dieng’s first thought was to run back. There were still two of the four additional minutes to play.

It was a good job for the visitors that their keeper wasn’t done there, as he then made an excellent save to deny Ross Stewart at the other end, before Elliot Embleton’s rebound cannoned off the bar.

Lynden Gooch playing for Sunderland against QPR.

"He’s quite a modest young man, Seny, he says very few words,” said QPR boss Michael Beale after the match.

"I’ve been trying to get him to come out with himself but what a magic moment for him. Someone has just told me he’s the first goalkeeper to score for QPR.”

Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Gooch and Chair clash

After Sunderland had taken a two-goal lead courtesy of Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, tempers began to rise in the second half.

The Black Cats were defending in numbers when Lynden Gooch brought down Rangers substitute Tyler Roberts on the edge of the box, subsequently receiving a yellow card for the challenge.

Gooch then clashed with QPR playmaker Ilias Chair, who placed his hand on the Sunderland player’s throat before stepping up to score the awarded free-kick.

The incident led to calls on social media that Chair should have been sent off for his actions.

FA rules state: “A player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.”

Beale’s tactical change

With a two-goal deficit QPR boss Michael Beale made an offensive change at half-time.

Leeds loanee Tyler Roberts replaced Alebert Adomah at the interval, which allowed Chair to move to the left and Roberts to play behind striker Lyndon Dykes.

While Roberts did miss a close-range chance, his introduction did give the visitors more attacking impetus, while he won the free-kick which led to Chair’s goal.

After starting the match with the same side which played against Bristol City, Neil also changed Sunderland’s shape in the second half, with Patrick Roberts replacing Simms to make it a 4-2-3-1 formation.

That meant Luke O’Nien, who replaced the injured Daniel Ballard in the first half, was playing as a centre-back in a back four alongside Danny Batth.

Sunderland had defended resolutely before conceding two late goals.

Ex-Sunderland defender returns

There was a familiar face in the QPR side as former Sunderland defender Jimmy Dunne started for the visitors.

The 24-year-old made 14 appearances for the Black Cats during a loan spell in 2019, while he featured 38 times in the Championship for Rangers last term.