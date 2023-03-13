Lynden Gooch's 22-word message to Sunderland fans after Norwich City win
Lynden Gooch returned to the fold for Sunderland on Sunday afternoon after a lengthy absence through injury.
Tony Mowbray named three changes for Sunderland at Norwich with Luke O'Nien, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut returning to the starting XI. Aji Alese, Alex Pritchard and Amad dropped out of the squad due to injuries with Joe Anderson coming back on the bench along with Ellis Taylor.
Lynden Gooch also made the bench after a couple of months out with a knee injury. The 27-year-old hadn’t featured since Sunderland’s 3-1 defeat by Swansea in the middle of January but made his return against Norwich City off the bench on Sunday as the Back Cats won 1-0.
Abdoullah Ba gave Sunderland a first-half lead with a low shot from distance following a decent pass from Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt to send Mowbray’s men into the break winning Norfolk. Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.
Following the game, Gooch was visibly pleased with the win and delighted to be back on the pitch for Sunderland. Taking to Twitter post-match, Gooch said: “Great to be back on the pitch after a frustrating couple of months and a big away win to top it off!”
Sunderland are next in action against Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening with supporters hoping the Black Cats’ win against Norwich can re-ignite the club’s play-off push in the Championship after three straight defeats before winning last weekend.