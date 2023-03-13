Lynden Gooch's 22-word message to Sunderland fans after Norwich City win

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abdoullah Ba gave Sunderland a first-half lead with a low shot from distance following a decent pass from Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt to send Mowbray’s men into the break winning Norfolk. Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Lynden Gooch returned to the fold for Sunderland against Norwich City.

Following the game, Gooch was visibly pleased with the win and delighted to be back on the pitch for Sunderland. Taking to Twitter post-match, Gooch said: “Great to be back on the pitch after a frustrating couple of months and a big away win to top it off!”