There were a host of familiar Sunderland faces at Wembley Stadium against Sheffield United

Sunderland were cheered on by a host of familiar faces at Wembley as they secured a stunning 2-1 win over Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final to seal their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Among those in attendance was Lynden Gooch, the long-serving academy graduate who left the club last summer after more than a decade of service. Now at Stoke City, Gooch was spotted celebrating in the stands, his deep connection to Sunderland still firmly intact as the Black Cats completed their journey back to the top flight.

Gooch, who spent over a decade at the club after coming through the academy ranks, watched on as second-half goals from Eliezer Mayenda and Tommy Watson fired Sunderland to victory in the Championship play-off final. Stoke City have just released the 28-year-old. Gooch was part of Sunderland’s last Premier League squad eight years ago.

Jack Clarke, who spent a superb spell at Sunderland before joining Ipswich Town, was also present at Wembley. The winger has just been relegated from the Premier League with the Tractor Boys and, unless a move materialises this summer, will be playing Championship football next season.

They were joined by a trio of club icons in Jermain Defoe, Niall Quinn and Kevin Phillips, who all watched on as Régis Le Bris' side produced a memorable comeback to clinch promotion. All were seen posing for photos with Sunderland fans throughout the day, adding to the celebratory mood in the capital.

Former head coach Tony Mowbray, who guided Sunderland to the play-offs two seasons ago, was also spotted on Wembley Way, showing his continued support for a club he played a key role in shaping during their recent resurgence.

What Régis Le Bris said about Sunderland’s stunning win

“It's a fantastic scenario for us, again,” Le Bris said. “Like the semi-final, just absolutely fantastic. Tough for the coaches and fans probably but again we showed strong character. Even when we were not dominant, even when we have struggled as a squad, we stay connected and stick to our plan. Then later in the game, you feel that maybe can change the momentum. This was the case today.

“We lost Luke early, and a substitution too. At the same time, I was comfortable to make this sub because we knew Meps was ready. He has been really impressive this season, as a player but also as a person and as a pro. When he came out of the team ahead of the semi finals, he told me, 'I will stay connected with the group, don't worry'. He showed today that this behaviour was really important for the squad. We switched him with Ballard because they targeted this side with Kieffer Moore, so we managed this.”

