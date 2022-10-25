Here, though, we take a look at everything you need to know about the game between Sunderland and Luton Town:

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray

When is Sunderland vs Luton Town?

The Championship clash between Sunderland and Luton Town will take place on Saturday, October 29. Kick-off at Kenilworth Road is at 3pm.

Is Sunderland vs Luton Town on TV or being streamed on SAFSEE?

Sunderland’s game with Luton Town won’t be broadcast on TV by Sky Sports. Fans in the United Kingdom won’t be able to stream the game on SAFSEE. Instead. However, fans outside of the UK will be able to stream the clash on SAFSEE.

How else can I follow the game?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the clash with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett.

Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo.

Our writers Phil Smith and Joe Nicholson will bring you all the latest team news, updates and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

What’s the latest team news ahead of Luton Town vs Sunderland?

Dan Ballard will be on the sidelines until after the World Cup suffering after the 22-year-old sustained a foot fracture during Sunderland’s 2-2 draw with QPR. Aji Alese will also be out for a similar time frame after hurting his own foot during the Blackburn Rovers game.

Niall Huggins is making progress in his recovery and played for Sunderland’s youth team recently. Tony Mowbray recently confirmed striker Ross Stewart will be sidelined for at least six weeks.

Stewart picked up a thigh issue during the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 defeat at Middlesbrough, meaning he was taken out of the starting XI.

Ellis Simms came off in the first half of Sunderland’s game against Reading with a toe issue. Mowbray stated after the game that he is hopeful that there is no broken bone but admitted that the injury was a major concern. Simms didn’t play against Blackpool, Preston or Wigan.

Three Black Cats players are close to a one-game suspension, with Alex Pritchard, Jack Clarke and Luke O’Nien both on four yellow cards for the season.

What are the latest betting odds for Luton Town vs Sunderland?

All odds courtesy of BettingOdds.com:

Sunderland win: 3/1

Draw: 12/5

Luton Town win: 10/11

All odds are correct at the time of writing. Over 18s only. Please gamble responsibly and Be Gamble Aware. www.begambleaware.org.

Can I get tickets for Luton Town vs Sunderland?