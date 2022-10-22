News you can trust since 1873
Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland against Burnley.

Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings gallery: One 7 and one 4 as Cats squander two-goal lead to Burnley

Sunderland squandered a two-goal lead as they were beaten 4-2 by Burnley at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

By Phil Smith
2 days ago

First-half goals from Amad and Dan Neil gave Tony Mowbray’s side a commanding two-goal lead at the interval, before the Clarets’ second-half comeback.

Nathan Tella’s header halved the deficit, before goals from substitute Manuel Benson and winger Anass Zaroury saw Vincent Kompany’s side take the lead.

Josh Brownhill then added a fourth with three minutes remaining.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 5

Had barely had a save to make before Burnley had scored three goals. Hard to argue that he could have done much about any of them. A tough afternoon in the end. 5

Photo: Martin Swinney

2. Trai Hume - 6

Had a superb first half, winning all of his duels and barely putting a foot wrong. Found it much tougher after the break as Burnley upped the intensity and could have done more in the build up to Zaroury’s strike. 6

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Luke O’Nien - 5

Always showed for the ball and battled tenaciously. Sunderland’s defence struggled in the second half after doing so well early on. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Danny Batth - 5

Brilliant in the first half, heading everything clear. Ultimately it’s too much of an ask for him to do it on his own all game, Sunderland’s lack of height is catching up with them at the moment. 5

Photo: Frank Reid

