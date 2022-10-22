Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings gallery: One 7 and one 4 as Cats squander two-goal lead to Burnley
Sunderland squandered a two-goal lead as they were beaten 4-2 by Burnley at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
By Phil Smith
First-half goals from Amad and Dan Neil gave Tony Mowbray’s side a commanding two-goal lead at the interval, before the Clarets’ second-half comeback.
Nathan Tella’s header halved the deficit, before goals from substitute Manuel Benson and winger Anass Zaroury saw Vincent Kompany’s side take the lead.
Josh Brownhill then added a fourth with three minutes remaining.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:
