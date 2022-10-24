An eight-year-old Sunderland supporter was injured when objects were thrown as Sunderland took a 2-0 lead in the first half of the game through a Dan Neil goal.

Play was temporarily halted, though Burnley manager Vincent Kompany said after the game that he had initially been told this was due to a separate issue with the officials’ technology. A message did appear on the Stadium of Light scoreboard warning against a repeat, reiterated on the PA system. A message at half time subsequently warned that a repeat incident would see the players taken from the field.

Burnley have this afternoon issued a ‘sincere apology’ to Sunderland and anyone affected.

They said: "Burnley Football Club strongly condemn the unacceptable behaviour of items being thrown by some of our supporters at our match with Sunderland on Saturday 22nd October.

“The incident happened during the first half at the Stadium of Light, and in accordance with Sunderland’s safety procedures the match was halted, and a big screen message and PA announcement followed.

“We are aware that an 8-year-old child was injured as a result of an object being thrown.

“Such behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by Burnley Football Club.

“An investigation on this disappointing incident is ongoing and anyone caught throwing objects will be liable to a banning order.

“The Club will not let the actions of any individuals spoil, affect, or jeopardise the enjoyment of all our supporters, who have been magnificent all season.

“We offer our sincere apologies to Sunderland Football Club and to any supporters who may have been affected by this on the weekend.”

Sunderland supporter group the Red and White Army have called on Sunderland to address the issue, saying: “We have once again experienced away fans throwing missiles down onto SAFC fans in the North Stand. Unfortunately, it won't be the last.