Rob Edwards has been handed a double injury boost ahead of Luton Town's Championship play-off semi-final clash against Sunderland.

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs. Luton Town started the final daying knowing their top-six spot was already secured.

Defensive duo Gabe Osho and Reece Burke have put themselves right in contention for the play-offs now after both came through 45 minutes against Hull City.

Edwards told Luton Today: “They’ve put themselves right into the mix. "The plan was to go 45 each, they’ve worked extremely hard and I want to big up the staff and everyone involved in their rehab process.

"So well done to you guys because the turnaround time on both of their injuries is fantastic. A big well done to the players and staff as well, they've done great.”

As per EFL rules, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their stadium’s capacity – for their leg of the play-offs, while anything above that is at their own discretion.

That means the Black Cats are likely to receive an allocation of around 1,306 for the second-leg clash.

