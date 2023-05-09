News you can trust since 1873
Luton Town receive double injury boost ahead of Sunderland clash in play-off semi-final

Sunderland's play-off rivals Luton Town have received a double injury boost ahead of the semi-final over two legs.

By James Copley
Published 9th May 2023, 13:22 BST- 2 min read

Rob Edwards has been handed a double injury boost ahead of Luton Town's Championship play-off semi-final clash against Sunderland.

Sunderland beat Preston 3-0 at Deepdale to secure their place in the Championship play-offs on Bank Holiday Monday in front of a 5,726 away end.

After a goalless first half, Amad put the visitors ahead with an excellent strike into the top corner. Substitute Alex Pritchard then added a second before Jack Clarke completed the scoring with a low effort.

After Millwall failed to beat Blackburn, Sunderland moved into the top six and will now face Luton in the play-offs. Luton Town started the final daying knowing their top-six spot was already secured.

Defensive duo Gabe Osho and Reece Burke have put themselves right in contention for the play-offs now after both came through 45 minutes against Hull City.

Edwards told Luton Today: “They’ve put themselves right into the mix. "The plan was to go 45 each, they’ve worked extremely hard and I want to big up the staff and everyone involved in their rehab process.

"So well done to you guys because the turnaround time on both of their injuries is fantastic. A big well done to the players and staff as well, they've done great.”

Sunderland have also released ticket details ahead of the first Championship play-off semi-final against Luton Town at the Stadium of Light this coming weekend.

Luton have received a full allocation of 2,000 tickets for the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The match will take place on Saturday, May 13 (5.30pm kick-off), with the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at Kenilworth Road (8pm kick-off).

As per EFL rules, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their stadium’s capacity – for their leg of the play-offs, while anything above that is at their own discretion.

That means the Black Cats are likely to receive an allocation of around 1,306 for the second-leg clash.

