Why Luton’s Sunderland ticket allocation is only for 2,000 fans for play-off semi-final first leg
Sunderland will face Luton in the Championship play-off semi-finals with the first game taking place at the Stadium of Light.
Luton have received a full allocation of 2,000 tickets for the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The match will take place on Saturday, May 13 (5.30pm kick-off), with the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at Kenilworth Road (8pm kick-off).
As per EFL rules, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their stadium’s capacity – for their leg of the play-offs, while anything above that is at their own discretion.
Sunderland are set to be given less away tickets for the match at Kenilworth Road, which has a capacity of just 10,356.
That means the Black Cats are likely to receive an allocation of around 1,306.
The winner of the tie will face either Middlesbrough or Coventry in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.