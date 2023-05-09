Luton have received a full allocation of 2,000 tickets for the first leg of the play-off semi-final against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The match will take place on Saturday, May 13 (5.30pm kick-off), with the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, May 16 at Kenilworth Road (8pm kick-off).

As per EFL rules, teams have to give 2,000 tickets to the away team – or 10% of their stadium’s capacity – for their leg of the play-offs, while anything above that is at their own discretion.

The Stadium of Light

Sunderland are set to be given less away tickets for the match at Kenilworth Road, which has a capacity of just 10,356.

That means the Black Cats are likely to receive an allocation of around 1,306.