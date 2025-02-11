Sunderland host Luton Town on Wednesday evening.

Luton Town manager Matt Bloomfield is “expecting” new signing Lasse Nordas to be involved in the Hatters’ midweek Championship clash with Sunderland on Wednesday, although it is unlikely that the Norwegian will start at the Stadium of Light.

The second tier strugglers moved to bring in the 22-year-old during the latter stages of the January transfer window in an effort to bolster their survival hopes. At the time of writing, Luton find themselves 23rd in the table, two points adrift of safety.

Speaking in the aftermath of Nordas’ arrival at Kenilworth Road, Bloomfield said: “Lasse’s a really exciting signing for us, with the potential that he brings as well as goals at the top of the pitch. He comes really highly regarded, but Lasse is someone who already has some good experience so he’s got good pedigree and knows where the back of the net is.

“He’s an under-21 International and has played European football, but this is his off-season, so we've got to be careful with him and build him up slowly. Lasse’s an international teammate of Thelo’s [Aasgaard] too, so that will help him settle. They’re the future of Norwegian football and for us too.”

And with Luton not playing over the weekend, Wednesday’s trip to Wearside will represent Nordas’ first opportunity to make his mark for his new club. Writing on X, Luton Today reporter Mike Simmonds relayed Bloomfield’s hopes that the striker will be available from the bench against Sunderland, as well as relaying the rest of Town’s team news.

He said: “Expecting new signing Lasse Nordas to be involved in the squad tomorrow but not starting. No other injury news to mention, as although [Shandon] Baptiste and [Reece] Burke are close, they won't be ready just yet.”

Other Luton Town team news

Earlier in the week, Simmonds delivered his verdict on Luton’s fitness status heading into Wednesday during an interview with The Echo. He said: “I think the long-term ones [injury absences]... Teden Mengi would still be out. Tom Lockyer is not going to be playing this season. Reece Burke and Tahith Chong... I think they are still doubts for this game because they've been out for a while as well. So I think those are the main injury concerns.

“It has been a bit better recently. They've got people like Mads Andersen, who has come back now, and they've actually got some options to choose from rather than just having to put anyone in they can.”

Sunderland injury update

Elsewhere, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris delivered an injury update of his own on Tuesday. As well as confirming that Jobe Bellingham will be available, he said: "Alan [Browne] is very close, which is good news for us.

“We need his experience in the dressing room. When a player is missing, you understand how important they are. Touch wood, we are very close to having a full squad. Another two or three weeks, we could have a full squad. Romaine [Mundle] is training fully with the team, Tommy [Watson] will need one more week to be in contact training with the team.”

