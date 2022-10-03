The Black Cats have responded well to losing two of their key players this month, taking five points from their last three Championship fixtures.

Without both Stewart and Simms, there has been more emphasis on playing out from the back and passing through midfield under new head coach Tony Mowbray, while Alex Pritchard and Elliot Embleton have operated as a false number nine.

“I think we have had to adjust with two big men out,” O’Nien told the Echo following Saturday’s goalless draw against Preston.

Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland against Preston. Picture by FRANK REID

“We have to change the style of football and I feel like we’ve played some really good stuff. We can’t do it all the time and have to find other ways to adapt.

“Throughout the season there are going to be different challenges, different people coming in and out and we just have to make sure we keep dealing with things and keep playing.”

O’Nien, who predominantly played in midfield for Sunderland last season, has slotted into a centre-back role this term, producing some strong performances alongside Danny Batth.

Asked if he feels centre-back is his best position, O’Nien jokingly replied: “You haven’t seen me in goal.

“Look I love my football and I’m working as hard as I can in every position. I play to make sure that the fans who pay good money to come to the game, that I make them proud and give my all.

“Whatever position that is, I'm trying my hardest, learning from the people around me and doing my best.”

O’Nien, 27, is also enjoying playing under Mowbray, who has now overseen five matches since taking over as Sunderland’s head coach.

“In terms of a football level and enjoyment I’ve loved going in every single day and I think the rest of the players have,” O’Nien added.

“The gaffer has been great with us, given us information and is working us hard.

“We are set up tactically very, very well. The sports science team are working hard with us so we are fit and running for 90 minutes.

“He’s been great with us, I’ve really enjoyed working under him and just looking forward to more.”

Mowbray has inherited a young, but clearly talented, squad at Sunderland which includes several different nationalities.

The arrivals of Amad, Jewison Bennette, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut in the final days of the transfer window has created a different dynamic in the dressing room, yet O’Nien says the camaraderie remains strong.

“A few of the boys are learning different languages because we have some language barriers,” he admitted. “A few of the boys are on Duolingo and having a little go, so that’s enjoyable as well.