'Very impressive': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following Preston North End draw

Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 5:13 pm

The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells and played some neat football between both boxes, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.

New signings Amad Diallo, Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba were all brought on in the second half.

Sunderland will now prepare for Tuesday’s home match against Blackpool.

Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:

1. Anthony Patterson - 7

Was barely called into action for the most part, which made his reflex save from Ched Evans at the start of the second half all the more impressive. A really top save. 7

2. Lynden Gooch - 6

Defensively struggled in the opening stages of the game but was much better after the break, making one big interception and clearing a header off the line. 6

3. Luke O'Nien - 8

Really solid in his defensive play and also played some very dangerous passes from deep. Very impressive. 8

4. Danny Batth - 7

Another very steady display from one of the most consistent performers of the early season. Swept up well, good in the air and kept it simple on the ball. 7

