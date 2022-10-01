'Very impressive': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos following Preston North End draw
Sunderland were held to a goalless draw with Preston North End at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for Tony Mowbray’s side?
By Phil Smith
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 5:13 pm
The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells and played some neat football between both boxes, but couldn’t find a breakthrough.
New signings Amad Diallo, Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba were all brought on in the second half.
Sunderland will now prepare for Tuesday’s home match against Blackpool.
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has dished out his player ratings from the Stadium of Light:
