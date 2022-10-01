The Black Cats dominated possession for large spells and played some neat football between both boxes, yet they couldn’t find a breakthrough.

New signings Amad Diallo, Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba were all brought on in the second half.

Here’s how some fans reacted to the result:

@ALS_Fanzine: Embo and Pritchard a bit quiet but solid defending and another clean sheet for us too as PNE have established themselves in the Championship

@76skelly: Frustrating game and performance. Can’t argue with the result. Neither team did enough to win. Alese MoM for me. Positive is that Ba looks a player and I can’t see him being that far away from a start. Same with Bennette

@LouisBooth92: If we had a striker playing we would've won that game. We take the point and go again

@Micky_A_Lawson: Had enough chances to win that. Frustrating. Our subs were class.

@irobarmstrong: Fair play to Preston fans, big numbers and made some noise. Would be worried for them staying up though, they were awful and I feel a striker on the pitch for us makes it a different result. Patterson was much improved today for us also.

@_GraemeAtkinson: Fairly obvious but we missed a striker today. We weren’t really able to hold the ball up as there was no one to hit when it was put into dangerous areas there was usually no one then there. Still, did well and the new lads gave us a spark

@ElliottSAFC: Played well enough and had enough half chances to maybe get something out of it. But we need to work on how to break teams down if they sit back as it negates our excellent counter attacking. But today’s result wont look bad if we win on Tuesday.

@Philip_RJ89: I think the best thing about today was how the players- particularly Ba, Amad and Bennette- played without any fear. We’ve seen Sunderland players wilt in similar atmospheres, but nowadays, we do look very resilient and not afraid to try things. Really encouraging.

