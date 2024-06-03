There were several new appointments confirmed at Championship clubs over the last month - but Sunderland’s search for a permanent successor to Michael Beale continues.

The likes of Plymouth Argyle, Norwich City and Watford have all named new managers during that time as the Black Cats have been unsuccessful in their attempts to fill the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

There was thought to have been significant progress on their attempts to secure a deal to appoint former Reims manager Will Still last week - but any confidence over the move seems to have been misguided as he now looks to be in the running to take charge at Lens.

The likes of former Hull City manager Liam Rosenior, Bayern Munich Under-19s boss Rene Maric and former Black Cats defender Paul Heckingbottom have all been linked with the vacancy in recent weeks - but as yet, it remains unfilled.

Whether the newest manager in the Championship is appointed over the next week remains to be seen - but who are the current longest serving managers in English football’s second tier?

1 . Mark Robins - Coventry City Time in charge: 7 years, 2 months, 28 days

2 . Ryan Lowe - Preston North End Time in charge: 2 years, 5 months, 27 days

3 . Paul Warne - Derby County Time in charge: 1 year, 8 months, 12 days

4 . Carlos Corberan - West Bromwich Albion Time in charge: 1 year, 7 months, 9 days