Lincoln City get key selection boost ahead of crucial Sunderland visit

The Arsenal loanee was shown a straight red card during the 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon last weekend, after referee Carl Brook adjudged him to have headbutted defender Lee Brown.

Lincoln appealed the ban and after studying the video evidence, the FA have overturned it.

Norton-Cuffy will also be available on Tuesday night when Michael Appleton's side face Rotherham United.

Sunderland return to Sincil Bank this weekend

Lincoln City are also continuing to monitor the emergency loan market ahead of Sunderland's visit, after West Brom loanee Jake Griffiths was ruled out for the season with an ankle injury.

That has led youngster Jordan Wright to make his first appearances for the club, and Appleton says he has been impressed with his performance levels.

“They were ones [saves] he would probably expect to make, but for a lad who was making his second appearance, I thought he was excellent,” he told Lincolnshire Live.

"The biggest thing for me was the courage he showed with the ball. His switch of play to the wing-backs, at times, was excellent. It’s just that the players let him down a bit when they got the ball.

“He was steady, made a couple of crucial saves when he needed to, and that’s all you can ask.”

Lincoln did not have a goalkeeper on the bench for the win over AFC Wimbledon, which is why Appleton continues to monitor the market.

