Lennon Miller’s father confirms transfer talks amid Sunderland interest in Scotland starlet

Sunderland-linked midfielder Lennon Miller could be on the move in the coming weeks, with his father Lee confirming that clubs are in discussions and a bid is expected soon.

The 18-year-old, who has made 76 senior appearances for Motherwell and recently earned two Scotland caps, is attracting interest from multiple clubs after a breakout campaign in the Scottish Premiership. Reports have linked Sunderland with the highly-rated midfielder as Kristjaan Speakman, Florent Ghisolfi and Stuart Harvey continue to reshape the squad following promotion and the departure of Jobe Bellingham.

Speaking to the media, Lee Miller offered an update on his son’s future. “I think there will be a bid comes in, if not this week, maybe next week,” he said. “There’s a lot of talk behind the scenes, and the clubs are speaking together and we’ll see what happens.”

While Sunderland have already strengthened their midfield with the signings of Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki, Miller remains a player of interest given his age, profile and potential. The teenager is under contract at Fir Park until 2026, but Motherwell’s stance is clear: they are prepared to sell this summer if their valuation is met.

That price is expected to exceed the £3.25million Motherwell received from Celtic for David Turnbull in 2020 – a club-record sale – with any successful bid likely to push significantly higher heading towards a fee of around £10million, according to various reports.

Lee Miller also addressed the possibility of a move abroad. “Yeah, potentially,” he said. “He’s got ambition. He wants to play at the highest level possible. He had a great season last season, finishing off the season with two Scotland caps, which was tremendous. He wants to take it to another level, and we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks.”

Despite the growing speculation, Lee Miller stressed his son’s focus remains on playing and enjoying the game. “He just wants to play football. He would’ve played in that game yesterday. He just wants to play football and enjoy it – and that’s what he does best.”

Lennon Miller has become one of Scottish football’s most sought-after young players, and while Sunderland have yet to submit a formal offer, the situation is being closely monitored. With interest from elsewhere in the UK and overseas also present, the race for his signature is heating up, and a major decision from Motherwell may not be far away.

Miller edges Jobe in some attacking areas

Lennon Miller ended last season with eight assists compared to Jobe’s three and also came out on top in several other creative metrics, including expected assists (5.58 vs 2.45), chances created (50 vs 47), and successful passes in the final third. While Jobe completed more passes overall and with greater accuracy (86.1% compared to Miller’s 72.1%), Miller’s numbers suggest he was more involved in higher-risk, attacking areas of the pitch.

In terms of goal threat, Jobe comes out on top with four goals to Miller’s two. Both players posted similar expected goal totals (3.84 for Miller, 3.14 for Jobe), and each showed a willingness to shoot, with Jobe edging the shot count (52 to 46) and shots on target (9 to 8). Where Jobe perhaps shaded things in terms of finishing, Miller’s underlying attacking metrics indicate there’s more to come, particularly given his age.

