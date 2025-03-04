Eliezer Mayenda scored both of Sunderland’s goals against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

Leeds United forward Mateo Joseph has sent a message to Sunderland compatriot Eliezer Mayenda following the striker’s brace against Sheffield Wednesday on Friday evening.

The Spaniard played an instrumental role as the Black Cats returned to winning way at Hillsborough, opening the scoring before sealing all three points with a well-taken header in a 2-1 victory. Those strikes represented Mayenda’s 10th and 11th goal contributions of the season for Regis Le Bris’ side, and maintained the 11-point gap between Sunderland and the automatic promotion places.

Taking to social media after Friday’s match, Mayenda shared a number of images from the contest, alongside the caption: “Thanks to all the supporters for their incredible support”.

And despite the two players being locked in a promotion battle with their respective clubs for much of the campaign, fellow Spaniard Joseph took some time to praise the Sunderland starlet, writing: “You’re on fire, brother”. Other notable names to comment on Mayenda’s post included Black Cats teammates Chris Rigg, Trai Hume, and Romaine Mundle, as well as former Stadium of Light striker Danny Graham, and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim forward David Mokwa.

While Mayenda has played a notable role in Sunderland’s push for promotion this season, he has not always been selected in Le Bris’ starting XI - a situation that he addressed during a post-match interview at Hillsborough.

“Frustration is maybe not really the good word to explain that,” Mayenda said when asked if he was frustrated to not have played more football this season. “But I think every player wants to play. Not just me on the team. The other team is the same thing. Football is like that. You have to think just in a general opinion.

“For the team, the most important thing is to win the game. If I play just 20 minutes or 90 minutes, for me it's the same thing. You can stay just a little bit frustrated. I don't think like that. I don't feel like that. I want to help the team in every game. If I start on the bench, it's not alright, but it's football. The gaffer is the boss. If the gaffer thinks for the next game, I will make a bigger impact on the bench, just let's do it.

“The gaffer is the boss. He decides in every game who plays. For me, it's all right. I will try to give 100% of my quality in every game. If you keep scoring and he has to keep picking you? You have to ask the gaffer. I'm not the gaffer. He's the boss, and he knows what is best for the team.”

