Crystal Palace 'plotting deals' for Sunderland duo and Southampton star - reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on the Sunderland pair.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg are part of a three-man transfer shortlist drawn up by Premier League outfit Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Black Cats pair have caught the eye in recent months, and have both played key roles in Regis Le Bris’ push for promotion this season. Indeed, alongside Palace, a number high profile suitors, from both the top flight and the continent, have been credited with interest, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Borussia Dortmund touted as admirers of either one or both of the starlets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to that end, Football Insider suggest that Palace are beginning to firm up plans ahead of a prospective double swoop at the end of the campaign. According to the online outlet, the Eagles are “plotting deals” for both Bellingham and Rigg, as well as Southampton teenager Tyler Dibling, who has impressed during his debut campaign in the Premier League.

Football Insider’s assertion is backed up by former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown, who states: “There are a few players they [Crystal Palace] have had scouts looking at. What Palace will do, and they’ve got a good record of doing it, is they will be keeping a close eye on the Championship and the young players in that division.

“They have to make sure they scout these players thoroughly and from what I hear, Crystal Palace do that. These players like the couple of Sunderland lads, Chris Rigg, Jobe Bellingham and people like him are on their radar - and the lad from Southampton, Dibling.

“It’s a big part of their plan and they’ve had success with it before. You look at what they’ve done with players like [Eberechi] Eze, [Marc] Guehi, [Michael] Olise. It’s a tried and tested method for them and as long as they keep putting in the work off the field to identify these players, it should continue to pay off. So I expect in the summer those three are players they’ll be looking at, and there will probably be more as well who haven’t been mentioned yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Bellingham and Rigg have also made headlines in recent days after the pair were jointly-awarded the Young Player of the Year at last night’s North East Football Writers Association ceremony.

Speaking about the recognition, Bellingham said: “It's a testament to everyone at the club really, from top to bottom, that two players can win this award. It shows that we're willing to nurture players and then get the best out of them, which we've done not just with me and Riggy but with many players as you've seen in the squad and down the years recently. I think it will show maybe other players that the club are interested in that this is a really good place to be for young players and it helps you develop, helps you play for a massive club which you get massive experiences from, and then it helps you grow and also compete.”

Your next Sunderland read: Luke O'Nien delivers inspirational message after making landmark Sunderland appearance in Sheff Wed win