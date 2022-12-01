Leeds United make transfer decision on ex-Sunderland target in boost to Millwall
Leeds United won’t recall Charlie Cresswell from his loan at Millwall – according to reports.
The central defender joined Millwall on loan in the summer after the club failed to secure long-term target Dan Ballard, who joined Sunderland from Arsenal on a permanent deal.
That caused Millwall to pursue other targets, with Gary Rowett’s side settling on Leeds United defender Cresswell, who had previously been a target of Sunderland’s.
The 20-year-old has since performed well at The Den, leading to talk that he could be recalled by Leeds in January. However, recent reports have stated that Jesse Marsch has no intentions of recalling Cresswell.
The report also states that Leeds United remain happy with Cresswell’s game time at Millwall under Rowett, with the player having made 14 Championship appearances, scoring four goals.
Sunderland face Millwall at the Stadium of Light in the Championship this Saturday in their first fixture since returning from Dubai.