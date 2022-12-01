The central defender joined Millwall on loan in the summer after the club failed to secure long-term target Dan Ballard, who joined Sunderland from Arsenal on a permanent deal.

That caused Millwall to pursue other targets, with Gary Rowett’s side settling on Leeds United defender Cresswell, who had previously been a target of Sunderland’s.

The 20-year-old has since performed well at The Den, leading to talk that he could be recalled by Leeds in January. However, recent reports have stated that Jesse Marsch has no intentions of recalling Cresswell.

SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Charlie Cresswell of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The report also states that Leeds United remain happy with Cresswell’s game time at Millwall under Rowett, with the player having made 14 Championship appearances, scoring four goals.