Leeds United have received mixed news on the injury front ahead of Tuesday night’s home game against Sunderland.

The Black Cats have allowed their play-off hopes to slide away after embarking on a run of just one win in ten games that has left them sat 15 points adrift of the top six with just five games remaining. By contrast, Leeds remain firmly in the push for promotion and seem to be in a three-way battle for the Championship title alongside Leicester City and Ipswich Town.

The Whites head into the game looking to bounce back from Saturday’s defeat at play-off chasing Coventry City and the Yorkshire Evening Post has reported their hopes of returning to winning ways have been boosted by the news Connor Roberts, Illia Gruev and Willy Gnonto are all set to return to contention to face the Black Cats. However, Farke will be without Pascal Struijk, Jamie Shackleton and Stuart Dallas as they continue their comeback from injury.

Owls boss aims for Stadium of Light party

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl believes his side can pull off a miraculous escape from relegation if they show ‘the right mindset and attitude’.

The Owls are set to visit Sunderland on the final day of what has been a challenging first season back in the Championship for the Hillsborough club. Hopes off extending their stay in the second tier beyond a solitary season were raised by Saturday’s hard earned win at Queens Park Rangers - and Rohl is hopeful his side can have a party at the Stadium of Light by bringing a successful end to their push for survival.

The German told the Yorkshire Post: “We played very well and did well as a team. I’m very happy. There are five games to go and we have a chance. Everybody was ready for this fight and that is our job. Do it – and do it until the end. My job and the players’ job is that we have a big party at the end of the season. Keep going and we have a big party at the end. It is our job and this is what I demand. With the right mindset and attitude we can do it.”

Sky Blues boss impressed with Whites despite defeat

Coventry City manager Mark Robins described Leeds United as ‘a top team’ as Sunderland prepare to visit Elland Road on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues kept alive their own hopes of securing promotion back into the Premier League by battling their way to a 2-1 win against Daniel Farke’s side. Former Sunderland loanee Ellis Simms opened the scoring on nine minutes and Haji Wright extended their lead in the opening moments of the second-half.

However, Leeds hit back with a goal from former Swansea City striker Joel Piroe with quarter of an hour remaining and looked to have laid the foundations for what had seemed to be an unexpected comeback. The Sky Blues held firm and remain just four points adrift of the play-offs places with games in hand on four of the six sides sat above them in the table.

Speaking after the game, Robins praised his side for the way they dealt with being put under pressure by their visitors and lauded the impressive array of talent available to his opposite number at Leeds.

