The result fired Sunderland into the play-off positions and earned then manager Michael Beale his first home victory at the Stadium of Light. Many fans hoped that it would be the sign of things to come in 2024, but the club’s league form quickly spiralled downhill and Beale was sacked just a month later in February 2024.

Since then Sunderland have been led by caretaker boss Mike Dodds for the second time this season and hopes of the play-offs are quickly beginning to fade. But just how bad has Sunderland’s form been since their victory on 1 January and how does it compare to the likes of Leeds United, Leicester, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the division? Here’s all you need to know