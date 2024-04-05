Championship table since New Year's Day: Where Sunderland sit compared to Leeds, Middlesbrough & rivals - gallery

How Sunderland’s form over the last 14 games compares to their Championship rivals

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 5th Apr 2024, 11:27 BST

On 1 January 2024, Sunderland kicked off the calendar year in style as goals from Alex Pritchard and Nazariy Rusyn secured a 2-0 win over Preston North End.

The result fired Sunderland into the play-off positions and earned then manager Michael Beale his first home victory at the Stadium of Light. Many fans hoped that it would be the sign of things to come in 2024, but the club’s league form quickly spiralled downhill and Beale was sacked just a month later in February 2024.

Since then Sunderland have been led by caretaker boss Mike Dodds for the second time this season and hopes of the play-offs are quickly beginning to fade. But just how bad has Sunderland’s form been since their victory on 1 January and how does it compare to the likes of Leeds United, Leicester, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and the rest of the division? Here’s all you need to know

38 points

1. Leeds United

38 points

Photo Sales
32 points

2. Ipswich

32 points

Photo Sales
29 points

3. Norwich

29 points

Photo Sales
26 points

4. West Brom

26 points

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandMiddlesbroughLeeds UnitedThe Championship

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.