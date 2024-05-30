Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Sunderland’s Championship rivals.

Sunderland will be putting plans in place for a summer of investment as they gear up for a third year of Championship football. The Black Cats endured a disappointing end to the campaign, finishing 16th with Mike Dodds in interim charge.

The Championship season is now over after Southampton beat Leeds United in the play-off final and now all 24 second-tier sides can start to look ahead. Despite the lack of action on the pitch, there is still plenty going on off it and the Sunderland Echo has rounded up some of the league’s latest headlines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Red Bull concerns

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paraag Marathe insists there will be no change to Leeds United’s identity following the arrival of Red Bull as stakeholders - and that the club’s newest investors are fully aware of that. The Austrian company were confirmed as stakeholders on Thursday but news has raised some concern regarding previous name changes enforced on the likes of RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg.

“I wouldn’t say it was a concern. It’s definitely something I wanted to address,” Marathe told the Athletic of Red Bull’s history in changing club names. “I’m not talking about whatever their positive or negative history is. I’m talking about understanding our history and understanding and respecting our legacy.

“So, for example, this club is and will forever be Leeds United Football Club. It’s not going to be the Leeds Red Bulls. To be fair, they understand that. They appreciate that. They respect that. They know the legacy of this club, so it’s not something they wanted either. But for me, that was table stakes (a minimum requirement for a business arrangement). That’s not going to happen.”

Hornets eye Chelsea man

Watford have emerged as surprise admirers of Chelsea striker Armando Broja. French outlet L'Equipe names the Hornets alongside AS Monaco, who have already contacted Chelsea over a potential move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Broja looks set to leave Chelsea permanently this summer, following a number of loan spells. The Albanian has previously been on the radar of several Premier League clubs and so a drop down to the Championship seems unlikely, particularly given he could cost between £25-30million.

Watford finished level on points with Sunderland this season, with only goal difference putting them ahead. Summer reinforcements are expected at Vicarage Road with the expectation being that they challenge for promotion.

Wednesday coach’s future

Sheffield Wednesday assistant coach Chris Powell is hoping to extend his stay at Hillsborough. The former England international’s current deal expires this summer but after helping keep the Owls from relegation, supporters are keen for him to stay on under Danny Rohl.

“The answer right now is no, not yet,” Powell told the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast when asked if he had signed a new deal yet. “But hopefully I will do. Danny is now signed and that was always important for me. I had signed to the end of the season because I didn’t know if I would work OK with Danny and the rest of the staff, that is now a big tick!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad