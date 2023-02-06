Here’s some of the latest Championship gossip from around the web:

Leeds United decision could impact West Brom

West Brom are two points ahead of Sunderland and occupy the Championship’s final play-off position following a 1-0 over Coventry on Friday.

West Brom boss Carlos Corbern. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Since the appointment of Carlos Corberan in October, The Baggies have won 10 of their 13 league matches to climb back into promotion contention, with their head coach gaining more recognition.

According to The Daily Mail, Corberan is emerging as a potential candidate to replace Jesse Marsch if Leeds United decide to make a change in the dugout.

The Whites are just a point above the relegation zone following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest and have now gone seven league games without a win.

Corberan has previously worked at Leeds as a coach alongside Marcelo Bielsa.

Steve Bruce turned down Championship job

Corberan took charge of West Brom following Steve Bruce’s dismissal at The Hawthorns earlier this season.

And according to Football Insider, the former Sunderland boss rejected the chance to be the new manager at Wigan following Kolo Toure’s recent sacking.

The Latics, who are bottom of the Championship, instead appointed Shaun Maloney at the end of January.

Bruce previously managed Wigan between 2007 and 2009 before taking charge at Sunderland.

Alex Neil remains interested in Leicester goalkeeper

Finally, while the transfer window has closed, Stoke City reportedly remain interested in Leicester goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The 25-year-old, who impressed on loan at Preston last season, hasn’t made a single league appearance for the Foxes this campaign, and was linked with Sunderland back in the summer when Alex Neil was in charge at the Stadium of Light.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Neil, who joined Stoke in August, remains a big fan of Iversen while Stoke are keeping an eye on the situation.