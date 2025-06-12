The former Sunderland, Barnsley, Hibs and Bristol City boss has landed a new role in Europe

Ex-Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has landed a permanent role at Belgian second-tier side Lommel SK following a successful interim spell in charge.

Johnson, who managed the Black Cats between December 2020 and January 2022, was appointed as Lommel’s head coach earlier this year on a temporary basis but has now been handed the reins full-time.

The 43-year-old returned to the dugout in March after a brief stint working behind the scenes with the City Football Group, the same organisation that owns Lommel. The appointment comes after Johnson’s departure from Fleetwood Town, where he was dismissed in December 2023.

Johnson enjoyed a mixed tenure on Wearside, overseeing 42 wins in 78 games and guiding Sunderland to EFL Trophy success at Wembley in 2021. However, his time at the club came to an end following a 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, despite the club sitting third in League One at the time.

Speaking after his permanent appointment, Johnson said: “I’m honoured to be able to continue my work at Lommel SK. From day one, the supporters and the club have embraced me, and their positive energy is infectious – you feel that backing in every training session and every match.

“At the same time, the daily working environment here is both professional and family-oriented. It’s simply a pleasure to be out on the pitch with these players and staff. Together, we want to keep growing and deliver the success our fans deserve.”

Lommel’s sporting director, Jeffrey van As, added: “In a short space of time, I’ve had several constructive conversations with Lee. His working methods and approach to player development align with our vision for the club. We are confident that Lee is the right choice to guide us to success in the upcoming season.”

Lee Johnson on his sacking by Sunderland

And in an appearance on the Business of Sport podcast, the coach has opened up on his disappointment at not being afforded more time in the North East. When asked about the pressure of managing a bigger club at various points in his career to date, Johnson responded: “I've loved it. I've loved, like, you know, Sunderland as an example - huge club, really sort of crazy passionate fan base, and I absolutely loved my time at Sunderland.

“I was gutted when that ended, you know, I felt it was doing well. I think [Sunderland were] third in the league when I got sacked and [had] won their first cup [the Papa John’s Trophy] for 50 years at Wembley. I had the best win ratio since 1897. We'd built an amazing squad and team, and window to window, we were getting better.

“But obviously big clubs, big demand, big pressure, and I think that's the privilege - that's how it feels. I never once felt like I couldn't cope, didn't want to handle it. I loved every minute of it. But I think the media scrutiny is the bit that probably is the most difficult to manage.

“Probably one of my weaknesses is my reaction to injustice, and, you know, there's a lot of injustice in football management. So you've got to be able to skip over that with energy and with a spring in your step at a big club like that. But I still see Sunderland fans now, they're all over the world, all places, and I just felt like I had such a good rapport with the fan base.”