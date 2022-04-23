Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ahead of a pivotal round of League One action, here is all the latest gossip from around the division:

Moore previews crucial Wycombe clash

Sunderland supporters will have one eye on Adams Park this afternoon when fourth placed Sheffield Wednesday travel to face sixth placed Wycombe Wanderers.

It is set to be a crucial game in the race for the playoffs and Owls boss Darren Moore is predicting a tough game:

“Wycombe are very experienced and have some very good players. We know that Gareth knows the club inside out and he knows how to get the team back to where they have been.

“We have to be prepared, it’s two teams going head-to-head with different styles and it bodes well for a good game.”

Meanwhile, a win against Cambridge United today would take the Black Cats back into the playoffs, likely at the expense of whichever side drops points at Adams Park.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is predicting a tough game against Wycombe Wanderers (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bolton ‘eye’ Premier League talent

Bolton Wanderers are set to host a set of ‘trial fixtures’ in-order to snap up some of the best young talent from around the country.

The players picked from these games will become the foundations for a Bolton Wanderers B Team - adopting a similar model employed recently by Huddersfield Town and Brentford.

Boss Ian Evatt described the games as an ‘exciting’ opportunity: "We have arranged a host of trial fixtures for players being released by big Category One teams – Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Liverpool, all the big London clubs – to see if there is anyone who takes our fancy and if we can cherry-pick some of those and get them into that B team squad.” Evatt told the MEN.

"Obviously, we are down the line recruiting the B team manager so there are lots of things happening. It is exciting really.”

Championship clubs interested in Charlton star

Several Championship clubs are reportedly interested in signing Charlton Athletic star Corey Blackett-Taylor this summer.

Blackett-Taylor has been a regular for Johnie Jackson’s side after joining from Tranmere Rovers last summer.