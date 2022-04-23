Ahead of a pivotal round of League One action, here is all the latest gossip from around the division:
Moore previews crucial Wycombe clash
Sunderland supporters will have one eye on Adams Park this afternoon when fourth placed Sheffield Wednesday travel to face sixth placed Wycombe Wanderers.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Everton and Sunderland defender reveals his Stadium of Light regret and love for SAFC
-
2
League One news: Rival boss issues sack warning after investigation launched
-
3
Sunderland v Cambridge United predicted XI: Alex Neil to make TWO changes as Cats battle for play-off spot
-
4
'Data experts’ deliver promotion verdicts on Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle ahead of penultimate weekend of League One action
-
5
Permanent option revealed at Sunderland, Ipswich striker contract admission plus three to leave rivals
It is set to be a crucial game in the race for the playoffs and Owls boss Darren Moore is predicting a tough game:
“Wycombe are very experienced and have some very good players. We know that Gareth knows the club inside out and he knows how to get the team back to where they have been.
“We have to be prepared, it’s two teams going head-to-head with different styles and it bodes well for a good game.”
Meanwhile, a win against Cambridge United today would take the Black Cats back into the playoffs, likely at the expense of whichever side drops points at Adams Park.
Bolton ‘eye’ Premier League talent
Bolton Wanderers are set to host a set of ‘trial fixtures’ in-order to snap up some of the best young talent from around the country.
The players picked from these games will become the foundations for a Bolton Wanderers B Team - adopting a similar model employed recently by Huddersfield Town and Brentford.
Boss Ian Evatt described the games as an ‘exciting’ opportunity: "We have arranged a host of trial fixtures for players being released by big Category One teams – Chelsea, Man City, Man United, Liverpool, all the big London clubs – to see if there is anyone who takes our fancy and if we can cherry-pick some of those and get them into that B team squad.” Evatt told the MEN.
"Obviously, we are down the line recruiting the B team manager so there are lots of things happening. It is exciting really.”
Championship clubs interested in Charlton star
Several Championship clubs are reportedly interested in signing Charlton Athletic star Corey Blackett-Taylor this summer.
Blackett-Taylor has been a regular for Johnie Jackson’s side after joining from Tranmere Rovers last summer.
According to The Mirror, this form has alerted clubs in the Championship who may move for the 24-year-old who Jackson recently described as ‘outstanding’.