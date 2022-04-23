Why Alex Neil is 'delighted' with his Sunderland side ahead of a defining week in play-off race

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats are averaging two points-per-game since Neil's arrival, which he says is testament to their application given some of the issues he inherited.

"I'll be honest, I'm delighted with the progress we've made," Neil said.

"We came in with three defeats on the bounce, having conceded ten goals in that time.

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Some of the younger lads looked really fatigued, and we had guys we signed in January who'd played next to no football for the best part of 12 months."Right across the board, we're in a much healthier place and we're unbeaten in a large number of games.

"To get to where we are, the lads deserve a huge amount of credit because even in the games drawn, some of them we've played really well and deserved to win.

"We've tried to give them a structure and an understanding of where we were lacking, and then it's up to them to go and do it.

"They're a really hungry squad who are eager to do well, and I've just tried to help them hone their skills. They've done the hard work, and I've been delighted with that."

While the stakes could not be higher ahead of the final three games, the head coach says he feels there is a quiet confidence about his group as he outlined his approach.

"Intuition is a big thing in football, you make an assessment of where you think your group are at," Neil said.

"Sometimes you might just [need to] chat to a couple of individuals, sometimes it might be addressing them as a group.

"I certainly haven't seen any nerves or any fear, in any way shape or form, over the last month. I think the mindset has been really positive, they have been focused.

"We got sloppy for a short period against Shrewsbury but I felt that was a brief period of complacency rather than fear or nerves.

"I think we have confidence in our process and how we go about the game.

"Everything we've done so far, whether it's worked completely or not, has been done by design. The games have fluctuated by us changing certain things, the players have picked the tempo up when we've needed to, let it drop when we've needed to control it a bit better.

"That side of things we've done really well."

Neil nevertheless warned that his side will be in for a tough test against a Cambridge United side who heavily rotated their squad in midweek and beat Wigan Athletic their last away fixture.

"They've rested six players in midweek, which tells you the importance they're putting on this one," Neil said.

"It will be a difficult game, they've got a good target to hit and they can counter with pace.