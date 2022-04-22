Alex Neil’s side took a hard-earned point from Home Park on Easter Monday in a result that keeps both teams hopeful of a playoff place.

The top-eight all still hold promotion ambitions this season with just two automatic spots and four playoff places to fight for, there will be two clubs bitterly disappointed come the final game of the season on April 30.

Before their trip to Morecambe on that day, Sunderland host Cambridge United and Rotherham United knowing that every point is vital in their aims to finish in the top six.

But how likely is that outcome? Here is how the ‘data experts’ at FiveThirtyEight predict the 2021/22 League One table will finish and whether or not Sunderland will be in the playoff picture at the end of the campaign:

1. 24th: Crewe Alexandra Crewe’s relegation to League Two was confirmed last weekend. Predicted points: 30 (-47 GD), chances of finishing 24th: 99% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. 23rd: Doncaster Rovers Predicted points: 36 (-49 GD), chances of relegation: >99%, chances of finishing 23rd: 85% Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales

3. 22nd: AFC Wimbledon Predicted points: 38 (-26 GD), chances of relegation: 95%, chances of finishing 22nd: 74% Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

4. 21st: Gillingham Predicted points: 42 (-31 GD), chances of relegation: 58%, chances of finishing 21st: 53% Photo: Jacques Feeney Photo Sales