Plymouth’s preparations for a huge week of fixtures has been dealt a huge blow with the announcement that boss Ryan Lowe has left the club to take charge at Preston North End.

Plymouth face fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons tomorrow night before they visit the Stadium of Light on Saturday and will have Steven Schumacher in the dugout following his appointment as first-team manager.

On Schumacher’s appointment, Argyle’s CEO, Andrew Parkinson, said:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Lowe has left Plymouth Argyle to become Preston North End's new manager (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“We are very excited about the appointment, and look forward to Steven building on the impressive foundations he has laid at Argyle.

“Schuey is a popular figure at Home Park, and his tactical knowledge, man-management and motivational skills are evident in his day-to-day work.

“We believe he has great potential, and is the obvious choice to provide continuity at a time of great promise at the club.”

“More than that, though, Steven fits the profile of the kind of young, forward-thinking Manager we want at Argyle, and no prospective candidate has a better understanding of the club, and squad, than him.

“Of course, we thank Ryan for his achievements as Manager, and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Sunderland sit one place below the Pilgrims but are currently only separated by goal difference ahead of a huge set of midweek League One fixtures, starting tonight when Lee Johnson’s side welcome Morecambe to the Stadium of Light.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.