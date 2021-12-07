We're predicting Lee Johnson will make one change for tonight's clash with Morecambe (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

After Saturday's draw with Oxford United, Sunderland currently sit in fifth position in League One, however, a win tonight could see them finish the evening top of the pile.

With that in mind, here, we predict the side Lee Johnson will select for the clash with Morecambe at the Stadium of Light tonight – but does Saturday’s goal scorer make it in?

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German has become Sunderland’s no.1 since signing and will hope to add to his four clean sheets this season. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

The 29-year-old has played every minute of Sunderland’s last three league games and will be relied upon to lead the team from the back. (Picture by FRANK REID)

After watching games against Ipswich and Shrewsbury from the bench, Flanagan returned to the line-up against Cambridge and kept his place at the weekend. (Picture by FRANK REID)

We gave Doyle a 7 for his performance against Oxford - hopefully he can back this impressive performance up against Morecambe tonight. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

We’re predicting just one change tonight with Embleton replacing Saturday’s goal scorer Dajaku. (Picture by FRANK REID)

One of Sunderland’s most versatile players, Winchester may find himself in a midfield role once again tonight. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Neil has become one of the Black Cats’ most consistent performers this season and will be relied upon once again to marshall the midfield. (Picture by FRANK REID)

Potentially at fault for Oxford’s equaliser on Saturday, Gooch struggled at wing back on Saturday. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Pritchard has been in a purple patch recently and has notched three assists and one goal in his last four appearances. (Picture by FRANK REID)

The 23-year-old has scored just one goal this season and will hope to add to his tally tonight. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)