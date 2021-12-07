League One news: Sunderland's promotion rivals could suffer managerial blow ahead of Stadium of Light visit
One of Sunderland’s promotion rivals could be set to suffer a huge blow ahead of their visit to Wearside this week.
The Wearsiders face Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light this Saturday with the Pilgrims currently in the mix regarding the League One promotion picture.
Argyle are one place above Sunderland on goal difference but have played a game more than Lee Johnson’s side.
But manager Tyan Lowe has today emerged as the bookies' odds-on favourite to become the new boss of Championship club Preston North End.
North End dismissed head coach Frankie McAvoy last night, with the club in 18th position in the Championship following a 1-0 defeat away to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Lowe is currently the 1/4 favourite to become the new Preston boss with SkyBet.
Former Preston defender and current St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is 6/1 on.
The last time Sunderland faced a managerless team at the Stadium of Light, they lost 1-0 to Charlton Athletic.