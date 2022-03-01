League One news: Sunderland drop a place as Rotherham see lead trimmed by Wigan Athletic

The Millers extended their unbeaten run to 10 games, but only after an impressive second-half effort from goalkeeper Josh Vickers to secure another clean sheet.

Wigan made the most of their opportunity with a 2-0 home win over Fleetwood, as both sides finished with 10 men.

Will Keane put the Latics ahead from the penalty spot in the 37th minute following a handball and James McClean doubled the lead just before half-time.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil.

Midfielder McClean, though, was sent off in stoppage time for a clash with Fleetwood substitute Joe Garner, who was also shown a red card.

Oxford saw their own promotion drive dented after in-form Portsmouth came from behind to win 3-2 at Fratton Park.

The U’s, seeking a fourth straight win, took a third-minute lead through a fine individual effort from Marcus Browne.

Pompey struck twice in the space of three minutes just before the break to turn the match around.

Sean Raggett headed an equaliser before George Hirst put them ahead following a swift counter-attack in first-half stoppage time.

Hayden Carter added a third on the hour, with Oxford defender Luke McNally reducing the deficit in the 81st minute, but Pompey saw out the closing stages to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

Barry Bannan scored twice as Sheffield Wednesday thrashed Burton 5-2 to sit fifth.

Liam Palmer put the Owls ahead in the 13th minute with captain Bannan adding a second.

The Brewers started a fightback through a 20-yard effort from Adlene Guedioura on the half-hour, with the match halted shortly before half-time following a medical emergency in the North Stand.

Oumar Niasse equalised early in the second half, but Wednesday regained control with two quick goals from Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson before Bannan wrapped things up with three minutes left.

Anis Mehmeti scored twice as Wycombe beat Cambridge 3-0 to close up on the top six.

Mehmeti headed the Chairboys in front after 11 minutes.

The Albanian midfielder then turned provider for Garath McCleary to make it 2-0 after a quarter-of-an-hour before grabbing his second with five minutes left.

Sunderland – who dropped a place to sixth after Tuesday night’s results – have a free midweek following their win over Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

They travel to Charlton Athletic on Saturday in League One.

