Frederik Alves is set to sign for Sunderland on loan from West Ham this summer.

Sunderland have once again delved into the Premier League loan market and are reportedly set to sign West Ham centre-back Fred Alves on loan, according to Roker Report.

The 21-year-old joined David Moyes’ side in January, arriving for £1 million from Silksborg, and the Hammers are now looking to provide him with some vital first team experience elsewhere.

The defender has played plenty for West Ham during pre-season and enjoyed a successful U23 Euros tournament with Denmark, leaving him particularly highly rated amongst the club’s supporters.

Doncaster Rovers have confirmed the signing of Sunderland target Ethan Galbraith on loan from Manchester United.

Alves would be the Black Cats’ third Premier League signing this summer and surprisingly the oldest of the lot – following the arrivals of Callum Doyle (17) and Dennis Cirkin (19).

It is clear Lee Johnson and the club are going for a different approach this window and it is looking like a very positive one.

Meanwhile, Sunderland target Ethan Galbraith has signed for League One rivals Doncaster Rovers on loan.

Johnson was keen on bringing the 20-year-old to Wearside, however Galbraith opted for the Yorkshire club and Rovers confirmed the youngster’s move from Manchester United earlier today.

The Northern Ireland international has made one senior appearance for the Red Devils and has won two caps for his country.

It is understood United have included the provision to recall the young midfielder if required.

Elsewhere, MK Dons have appointed Liam Manning as their head coach ahead of their match against Sunderland tomorrow afternoon.

The 35-year-old replaces Russell Martin, who left to join Swansea City earlier this month, and will have to be thrown in at the deep end if he is to overcome Sunderland only a day after his arrival.

Manning, a former West Ham and Ipswich youth coach, has been in charge of Belgian second division side Lommel SK since August 2020 – his first senior managerial role.