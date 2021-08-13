Manning, who has spent the last year in charge of Belgian side Lommel SK, will replace Russell Martin at the club after the latter joined Swansea earlier this summer.

During his only season in Belgium, Manning led Lommel SK to a third-place finish in First Division B.

MK Dons have confirmed their new boss will take charge with immediate effect and will be in the Stadium MK dugout for the Sunderland clash.

New MK Dons boss Liam Manning.

Manning told iFollow MK Dons: “Firstly, it’s a privilege to be named head coach of MK Dons. I am thankful to the chairman and Liam Sweeting for providing me with this exciting opportunity.

“CFG (City Football Group) were terrific for me and provided me a chance to go to New York and then to become head coach at Lommel - ultimately, though, this was too good of an opportunity for me.

“This is an ambitious football club that believes in playing a certain way - a way that the fans are used to and demand and one that I believe in too. We also have a squad full of quality and exciting players, who I can’t wait to get to work with.

“Me and my family are going to move here to live within half an hour of the area so that we can integrate ourselves into the community. That is important to me because, as we learnt last season, football is for the fans.”

