Lee Johnson has added four first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle and Dennis Cirkin arriving at the Stadium of Light.

Claudio Gomes of Manchester City on the ball with Ethan Galbraith of Manchester United.

Sunderland target eyed by Doncaster Rovers

Ethan Galbraith is being linked with a loan move to Doncaster Rovers.

That’s according to Alan Nixon – a journalist for The Sun.

Nixon has claimed that Rovers are interested in a temporary deal for the Manchester United midfielder which could prove a ‘great experience’ for the 20-year-old Northern Irish man.

The young midfielder was believed on Sunderland’s radar as Lee Johnson eyed further new additions.

However, the Black Cats are now reasonably well-stocked in midfield areas with the priority now in central defence with backup to striker Ross Stewart also required.

Luke O’Nien, Carl Winchester, Dan Neil, Corry Evans, Elliot Embleton, Josh Hawkes and Alex Pritchard and can all operate in central areas… albeit some further forward than others.

Galbraith has very little first-team experience but could be set for his first season of senior football after impressing for Manchester United’s youth sides.

In 38 games for the Red Devils’ under-23 side, Galbraith netted five goals and chipped in with three assists.

Indeed the Doncaster Free Press had stated that Doncaster Rovers are hopeful of completing a loan deal Galbraith sooner rather than later with the new season underway.

Talks continued between the two clubs last night over a season-long loan for the player.

Rovers hope to have Galbraith in to sign before midday on Friday, which would allow for him to be registered in time to feature in Saturday’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

