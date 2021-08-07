The Black Cats conceded first with just 15 minutes on the clock after Will Keane’s effort hit the post and Gwion Edwards converted the rebound.
Sunderland responded immediately, though, as Ross Stewart won a penalty two minutes later and Aiden McGeady converted the spot kick, sending Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos the wrong way.
The hosts took the lead eight minutes after half-time when Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s in-swinging corner from the right.
Johnson’s side almost added a third when Lynden Gooch’s effort hit the crossbar, while Callum Doyle and Corry Evans marked their competitive debuts with impressive displays.
Our chief Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light: