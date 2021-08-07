The Black Cats conceded first with just 15 minutes on the clock after Will Keane’s effort hit the post and Gwion Edwards converted the rebound.

Sunderland responded immediately, though, as Ross Stewart won a penalty two minutes later and Aiden McGeady converted the spot kick, sending Wigan goalkeeper Ben Amos the wrong way.

The hosts took the lead eight minutes after half-time when Stewart headed home Elliot Embleton’s in-swinging corner from the right.

Johnson’s side almost added a third when Lynden Gooch’s effort hit the crossbar, while Callum Doyle and Corry Evans marked their competitive debuts with impressive displays.

Our chief Sunderland AFC writer Phil Smith has delivered his verdict on how each player fared for the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light:

1. Lee Burge - 6 Little he could do about the opening goal. Made one or two notable stops and came off his line with much more intent than last season, which was heartening to see. 6 Photo: JPI Media

2. Carl Winchester - 6 Some good moments in possession and for the most handled his challenging defensive brief well. Caught out once or twice as the second half developed before going off with a knock. 6 Photo: FRANK REID 2019

3. Tom Flanagan - 6 Kept it simple and marshaled his defence well. Won the vast majority of his aerial duels. A solid showing. 6 Photo: JPI Media

4. Callum Doyle - 7 One or two uncertain moments in the first half but really grew into the contest and was terrific through the second half. Imposing and made good decisions. 7 Photo: FRANK REID 2020