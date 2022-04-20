League One news: Portsmouth director reveals vision and major plans plus Sheffield Wednesday boss reveals what pleased him in Crewe win

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Portsmouth chief Eric Eisner has been setting out a long-term vision for Portsmouth ahead of a visit to the UK this week.

The Portsmouth News report: “It will be the first time Danny Cowley will meet the pair in person, with talks about what lies ahead on and off the pitch in the diary.”

Posting on Twitter, Pompey director Eisner tweeted: “And so it begins. Finally! After a few attempts and two years later! From one Island to the next…

Portsmouth FC. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images).

“We just got thru (sic) a pandemic. Not easy on anyone. (We’re) Building the infrastructure and putting pieces in place.

“We have to be ready so we aren’t a yo-yo club.

“Stadium infrastructure, new training ground tons happening. Still believe that’s how you build a sustainable long-term viable club.”

Meanwhile, Darren Moore praised his Sheffield Wednesday team for staying calm and patient during a vital 1-0 home win over already-relegated Crewe.

Wednesday are one of several clubs battling Sunderland for a play-off spot.

Moore said: “We missed some excellent chances and three of them were inside the six-yard box, but, as long as we are creating opportunities and we stay calm and patient, I’m always certain that we’ll score one eventually, even if it did come from the penalty spot in the end.

“I’m really pleased with the clean sheet and to keep our home form going.

“It gives us confidence and momentum after another win from a tough game because anybody who came here that thought Crewe were relegated and were just going to lie down for us soon realised that wasn’t going to be the case.

“They were very competitive in the middle of the pitch and we had to be careful from their counter-attacks.