Summer signing Ahmed Abdullahi is yet to make his debut for the Black Cats

Régis Le Bris believes Sunderland have solved Ahmed Abdullahi’s injury issue but says it will still be a little while before he is in contention for senior selection.

Abdullahi is yet to make his debut for the club after making the switch from Gent on deadline day last year. Sunderland opted for surgery to correct a pre-existing groin issue, which sidelined the 20-year-old for three months. Abdullahi did start training with his senior team mates and made some appearances in the U21s, scoring a hat-trick against Wolves. However, he has not been able to train or play since.

Le Bris says the striker needs more time, though he is confident that there is no long-term issue. The Sunderland head coach also confirmed that there was no fresh news on Liverpool loanee Jayden Danns. Danns is still recovering from a back issue uncovered in his medical. Sunderland are hopeful he could play some part at the end of the campaign but no return is imminent.

"Ahmed struggled with this injury,” Le Bris said.

“The injury is solved now but there have been some ups and downs with the pain. The surgery was fine, successful, but sometimes there was a reaction to the load of the training sessions. So he just he needs time. He is not yet ready to train with us, he just needs time. I would like a third striker for sure, but we will wait.

"With Jayden, there is no update at the moment.”

Le Bris confirmed that Patrick Roberts was fit to face Preston North End on Tuesday night despite coming off in the first half of the 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

Le Bris also said that Jewison Bennette’s departure is best for all parties. The 20-year-old has not made an appearance since Le Bris took charge last summer and has this week joined Ukrainian top-tier side LNZ Chekasy on a permanent deal.

The Sunderland head coach said he felt Bennette had not been at the level of his other wingers this season and that he needed more experience and senior minutes to develop.

“Jewi is a good player, a talented player,” Le Bris said.

“But in this pathway I think he was this season too far from the level expected for this team. He needs time and experiences, so I think it was a good opportunity for him to get minutes. Sometimes a young player needs an extra layer between the steps [from youth to senior football] and I think this is the case for Jewison. “