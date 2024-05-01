Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Still’s future at Reims could be “compromised,” according to French media outlets.

The young coach had to apologise after his side were thrashed 4-1 away at Clermont in Ligue 1 with the loss leaving the club in 11th unlikely to secure a European spot. After that defeat, Still said: “It’s the worst day of my career, the hardest, the most difficult to accept… we were catastrophic!”

Following the game, a report from SPORT.FR has claimed Still now “finds himself in the hot seat” and that his future at the club seems “compromised” with Reims on course for a second consecutive mid-table finish under the current regime.

The same report also claims that Still has a €5million (around £4.3million) release clause at Reims, which is “far from negligible” amid continued rumours linking him to Sunderland.

Born in Belgium to English parents, Still played both amateur and semi-professional football before becoming assistant manager of Preston North End's under-14 team and then going on to manage Lierse, Beerschot and Remis. Still was heavily linked with the Sunderland job after the sacking of Tony Mowbray with his name once again cropping up following the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year.