Will Still makes Sunderland and Stoke admission and discusses his next move after head coach talks
Will Still was on Sunderland's shortlist to become the club's new head coach after Tony Mowbray's sacking.
Will Still says Sunderland aren't the only club which has contacted him this season following talks about the head coaching role on Wearside.
Still was on the Black Cats' shortlist to replace Tony Mowbray at the Stadium of Light but remained at French club Reims, where he has a sizable release clause in his contract. Sunderland instead appointed former Rangers and QRR boss Michael Beale, with the 43-year-old preparing to take charge of Saturday's fixture against Coventry.
When asked about Sunderland's interest, Still told Dutch newspaper Het Nieuwsblad: "Isn't that normal in the football world? Sunderland was definitely not the first club that showed concrete interest in me. Since the start of this season, Stoke, Swansea, Lyon, Rennes and a lot of other clubs have contacted me."
Still, who was born in Belgium to English parents, has previously talked about his desire to manage in England, while being open to taking a job in the Championship.
"My next club will most likely be in England, yes. That's what I have in mind," he added." A departure from Reims is currently not obvious, because his release clause is no less than five million euros. That amount would be lower next season."
Of the other Championship clubs Still mentioned, Stoke have appointed former Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher, while Swansea are still searching for Michael Duff's replacement. The Swans were hoping to hire Tottenham assistant Chris Davies, who has since pulled out of the running, with caretaker boss Alan Sheehan set to take charge of Saturday's match against Preston.