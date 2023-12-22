News you can trust since 1873
Aji Alese playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDAji Alese playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Aji Alese playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and Coventry team news with three ruled out and six doubts for Championship match: Photo gallery

The latest Sunderland and Coventry City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 12:30 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Coventry City – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

New Black Cats boss Michael Beale will take charge of his first match following his appointment on Monday, with the side sitting seventh in the table and three points off a play-off place.

After reaching the play-off final last season, Coventry sit 15th, yet Mark Robins' side have drawn with Leeds and Southampton in their last two matches.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Coventry injury and team news ahead of Saturday's match at the Stadium of Light:

Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring injury but is being managed back carefully and isn't expected to feature against Coventry.

1. Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT

Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring injury but is being managed back carefully and isn't expected to feature against Coventry. Photo: Frank Reid

Coventry's captain did return to the matchday squad following a hamstring injury last month but hasn't been named in the squad for their last two matches.

2. Liam Kelly (Coventry) - DOUBT

Coventry's captain did return to the matchday squad following a hamstring injury last month but hasn't been named in the squad for their last two matches. Photo: Tony Marshall

Alese did play 45 minutes for Sunderland's under-21s side on Monday, his first competitive appearance this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The club are managing the defender back carefully after multiple setbacks.

3. Aji Alese (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Alese did play 45 minutes for Sunderland's under-21s side on Monday, his first competitive appearance this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The club are managing the defender back carefully after multiple setbacks. Photo: Frank Reid

The 22-year-old striker was sidelined for almost a year after sustaining a ruptured Achilles. Tavares has feature for Coventry's under-21s side this month and is expected to leave on loan in January.

4. Fabio Tavares (Coventry) - DOUBT

The 22-year-old striker was sidelined for almost a year after sustaining a ruptured Achilles. Tavares has feature for Coventry's under-21s side this month and is expected to leave on loan in January. Photo: Stu Forster

