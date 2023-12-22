The latest Sunderland and Coventry City team and injury news ahead of their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Coventry City – with multiple players unavailable for both sides.

New Black Cats boss Michael Beale will take charge of his first match following his appointment on Monday, with the side sitting seventh in the table and three points off a play-off place.

After reaching the play-off final last season, Coventry sit 15th, yet Mark Robins' side have drawn with Leeds and Southampton in their last two matches.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and Coventry injury and team news ahead of Saturday's match at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Dennis Cirkin (Sunderland) - OUT Cirkin has returned to training following a hamstring injury but is being managed back carefully and isn't expected to feature against Coventry. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Liam Kelly (Coventry) - DOUBT Coventry's captain did return to the matchday squad following a hamstring injury last month but hasn't been named in the squad for their last two matches. Photo: Tony Marshall Photo Sales

3 . Aji Alese (Sunderland) - DOUBT Alese did play 45 minutes for Sunderland's under-21s side on Monday, his first competitive appearance this season following surgery on a thigh injury over the summer. The club are managing the defender back carefully after multiple setbacks. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales