Our predicted Sunderland team to play Coventry City in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.

New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale is preparing for his first game in charge – but who will start for the Black Cats against Coventry at the Stadium of Light?

Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol City saw the Wearsiders slip to seventh in the table, yet they remain just three points off a play-off place.

After reaching the play-off final last season, Coventry sit 15th, yet Mark Robins' side have drawn with Leeds and Southampton in their last two matches.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Sky Blues:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson Patterson has started every league fixture for Sunderland since their return to the Championship. The keeper has impressed again this season but made a costly mistake at Bristol City. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Hume has shown his versatility this season by playing on the right and left side of defence. The defender has also moved into midfield positions depending on the opposition. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Dan Ballard The centre-back felt he should have been awarded a late penalty in the defeat at Bristol City but was left frustrated. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales