Michael Beale's Sunderland team to face Coventry - with changes from Bristol City: Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to play Coventry City in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale is preparing for his first game in charge – but who will start for the Black Cats against Coventry at the Stadium of Light?
Last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol City saw the Wearsiders slip to seventh in the table, yet they remain just three points off a play-off place.
After reaching the play-off final last season, Coventry sit 15th, yet Mark Robins' side have drawn with Leeds and Southampton in their last two matches.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland team to face the Sky Blues:
