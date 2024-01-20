Sky Sports pundits discussed a costly decision from the officials during Sunderland's 1-0 defeat against Hull City at the Stadium of Light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sky Sports pundits felt Sunderland were unfortunate to concede a corner before Hull's winning goal during Friday's Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.

Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho scored the winner during a 1-0 win for the Tigers, with his effort taking a deflection off Sunderland's Dan Neil in the 71st minute. The goal came after Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson collided with Hull striker Billy Sharp, as the ball appeared to come off the Tigers man before a corner was awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reacting to the incident, former Peterborough striker and Sky Sports pundit Aaron McLean said: "I think that's going to be the talking point in that dressing room. When you see Billy Sharp go, he goes up. I don't think anyone can really tell. You are asking the linesman to get it right and do his job but Billy Sharp touches the ball and it should be a goal-kick.

"Unfortunately that always seems to be the way, when a referee gives the wrong decision you end up getting punished from it. It's almost like a double whammy, getting a corner given against you and it ends up in the back of the net."

Sunderland had multiple chances to clear the ball after Hull's initial corner, before Tyler Morton's cross in the second phase was volleyed into the net by Carvalho. When asked about the Black Cats' defending in the Sky Sports studio, former Reading winger Jobi McAnuff added: "I think that will be disappointing thing for Sunderland. I think there were one or two opportunities there to get decent contact on the ball, they don't do well enough and listen it's a fantastic technique (from Carvalho) to get himself over the ball. You have to give it to him. I don't think Dan Neil wants it, he gets a touch but you have to applaud that technique."