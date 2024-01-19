News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland players against Hull. Photo: Frank Reid
Sunderland players against Hull. Photo: Frank Reid

'No impact' Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Hull loss - including one 4 and lots of 5s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat against Hull City at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 19th Jan 2024, 22:14 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 22:16 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the Stadium of Light – but did anyone stand out for the Black Cats?

After a goalless first half, Michael Beale’s side fell a goal behind in the 71st minute when Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho put the visitors ahead. The result means Sunderland drop to eighth in the Championship table.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Barely tested and one of the few involvements he had in the game was to pick a deflected shot out of the net. Was probably fouled in the build up to that corner as well. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Barely tested and one of the few involvements he had in the game was to pick a deflected shot out of the net. Was probably fouled in the build up to that corner as well. 6

Defensively was never troubled and had one or two nice interchanges with Pritchard going forward. A very decent display, albeit a more natural full back might have offered more width and threat. That’s not on him, though. 6

2. Jenson Seelt - 6

Defensively was never troubled and had one or two nice interchanges with Pritchard going forward. A very decent display, albeit a more natural full back might have offered more width and threat. That's not on him, though. 6

Never troubled defensively, missed a very good chance to score at 0-0 when he met a corner but could only nod wide from close range. 6

3. Dan Ballard - 6

Never troubled defensively, missed a very good chance to score at 0-0 when he met a corner but could only nod wide from close range. 6

Coped well with Carvalho in the first half and nicked the ball well at times. Sunderland generally controlled this game but were punished for not clearing their lines from a corner, and perhaps should have dealt with the long ball that led to it better. 5

4. Luke O’Nien - 5

Coped well with Carvalho in the first half and nicked the ball well at times. Sunderland generally controlled this game but were punished for not clearing their lines from a corner, and perhaps should have dealt with the long ball that led to it better. 5

