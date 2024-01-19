'No impact' Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Hull loss - including one 4 and lots of 5s
Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’ 1-0 defeat against Hull City at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 19th Jan 2024, 22:14 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 22:16 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Hull City at the Stadium of Light – but did anyone stand out for the Black Cats?
After a goalless first half, Michael Beale’s side fell a goal behind in the 71st minute when Liverpool loanee Fabio Carvalho put the visitors ahead. The result means Sunderland drop to eighth in the Championship table.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
