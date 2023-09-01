Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday has been brought forward after a change to Sky Sports’ TV selections.

The fixture at Hillsborough will now be played on Friday, September 29 (8pm kick-off), after being moved from the regular Saturday 3pm slot.

Blackburn’s match against Leicester was initially picked to be played on Friday, September 29, yet that is no longer possible due to Carabao Cup commitments.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackburn have been drawn against Cardiff in the third round of the competition, while Leicester travel to Liverpool.

As both Liverpool and Cardiff are set to play on Sunday, September 24 due to scheduling and European commitments, their Carabao Cup matches will have to be played on Wednesday, September 27.

The turnaround to play on Friday, September 29 would then be too soon, meaning the Sheffield Wednesday vs Sunderland match has been selected to fill that slot instead.

It means five of Sunderland’s first 11 league games will have been shown on Sky Sports this season.

The Black Cats’ Championship opener against Ipswich was moved to a Sunday 5pm kick-off, while this weekend’s home game against Southampton has been brought forward to a 12:30pm kick-off.

Sunderland’s matches against Watford (Wednesday, October 4) and Middlesbrough (Saturday, October 7) will also be shown on Sky Sports in October.