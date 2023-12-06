Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says his side are looking forward to playing against Sunderland in an explosive atmosphere at the Stadium of Light.

The two sides will face each other for the first time since 2016 after being drawn against each other in the third round of the FA Cup, with the game set to take place on the weekend of January 5 to January 7, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I thought someone was winding me up,” said Howe when asked about the draw. “I didn’t hear or see the draw so I was relying on other people to tell me. To start with I thought it was a joke.

“I think it’s a brilliant draw. I think it will be a great game, one that we are looking forward to. It is a long way down the line for us as we have a lot of games before then, so we’ll put it to the back of our minds. It’s certainly something to look forward to.

He added: “This game means so much to everyone. I was enthused by the draw, I think it’s a great thing for us because that game comes at the end of a lot of fixtures and our record in the FA Cup the last few years hasn’t been good.

“I think it will be an explosive atmosphere, one that I think we’ve been used to this season. We have played in a lot of highly-charged stadiums with a lot riding on the games and that will be another one. It’s something I think we have to enjoy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe also confirmed first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope is set to be sidelined for around four months, ruling him out of the Sunderland fixture, and will need an operation on his shoulder.

Newcastle have been linked with a move for former Manchester United keeper David De Gea, who is still without a club after leaving Old Trafford at the end of last season, yet Howe has backed second-choice stopper Martin Dubravka following Pope’s setback.